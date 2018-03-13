Pakistan, Iran vow to enhance bilateral trade to $5b

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif who is on a visit to Pakistan Monday held consultations on bilateral relations including regional peace and security with Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad AsifÂ  hereÂ  at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to foreign office statement, the two sides agreed to continue engagement for enhancing economic cooperation including bilateral trade, investments and commercial interaction to promote shared prosperity.

They reiterated their resolve to achieve the target of $ 5 billion by 2021 through regular exchange of trade delegations, establishing banking channels, holding trade exhibitions and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers.Â  They further resolved to conclude the FTA on priority.

The Foreign Ministers underlined that as two brotherly neighbouring countries Iran and Pakistan would deepen connectivity between the two sister ports of Gawadar and Chahbahar to benefit from their complementarities. Pakistan and Iran strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and appreciated increased cooperation in border security.

To facilitate movement of people and goods across the border, it was agreed to expedite operationalization of two new border crossings. The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on important developments on regional and international peace and security.

They supported political resolution of the Afghanistan conflict for durable peace and stability there, and in region.

Expressing concerns about growing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan and its implications for regional security, the two sides underlined the need for further cooperation against trans-national terrorist groups.

Pakistan and Iran reiterated support for the peaceful struggle of the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir for their right to self determination. The two countries also emphasized the need for honouring of the JCPOA commitments by all parties. -APP


