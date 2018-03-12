Pakistan, Iran agree to conclude FTA on priority

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and his Iranian counterpart Dr. Javad Zarif on Monday agreed to continue engagement for enhancing economic cooperation including bilateral trade, investments, and commercial interaction to promote shared prosperity.

They reiterated their resolve to achieve the target of $5 billion by 2021 through regular exchange of trade delegations, establishing banking channels, holding trade exhibitions and addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

They further resolved to conclude the FTA on priority.

The foreign ministers underlined that as two brotherly neighbouring countries Iran and Pakistan would deepen connectivity between the two sister ports of Gawadar and Chahbahar to benefit from their complementarities.

The two sides also exchanged views on important developments on regional and international peace and security. They supported political resolution of the Afghan conflict for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the region.

Expressing concerns about growing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan and its implications for regional security, the two sides underlined the need for further cooperation against trans-national terrorist groups.

Pakistan and Iran reiterated support for the peaceful struggle of the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir for their right to self determination. The two countries also emphasized the need for honouring of the JCPOA commitments by all parties.

To commemorate the 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Pakistan, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif delivered a talk at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad this afternoon.

