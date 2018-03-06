Pakistan committed to SAARC’s objectives: PM

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and remained committed to its principles and objectives of its Charter.

In a speech during his visit to the SAARC Secretariat on Tuesday, Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.

He said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance.

“The organisation needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of the region,” he said, calling for increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.

Abbasi said at all meetings of the SAARC, Pakistan had advanced its belief that a secure and peaceful environment in South Asia was crucial for the advancement of region’s development and prosperity.

He said as the host of next SAARC summit, Pakistan looked forward to convening the summit at an early date and assured that the country would play a positive role in further strengthening regional cooperation.

Secretary General SAARC Amjad Hussain B. Sial said Pakistan was playing important role in SAARC and had previously hosted two summits.

He said holding of SAARC summits meant renewing impetus amongst the member states and therefore was significant.

Later, the Prime Minister planted a sapling of Pine at the premises of SAARC Secretariat.

He also penned his remarks in the visitors book and had a group photograph with the directors at SAARC Secretariat. – APP

Story first published: 6th March 2018