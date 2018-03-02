NHA chief denies rule violation in Multan-Sukkur Motorway contract

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee was informed on Friday that National Highway Authority Multan-Sukkur Motorway project was processed and awarded as per the prevalent rules and regulations with total transparency.

NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik told the Senate Standing Committee on Communication that all rules and regulations were followed in award of the project.

He regretted that a section of media misreported the proceedings of the meeting.

“No friend of Pakistan can try to make the China Pakistan Economic Corridor controversial by misreporting,” he said, adding that Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) was the flagship project of the economic corridor.

The project was included in the Framework Agreement signed between China and Pakistan.

Jawwad Rafique said the bidding was carried out between three nominated bidders and procurement was conducted in accordance with the PPRA Rule-5 which envisages precedence of international agreements over local laws.

Following the detailed technical and financial evaluation, M/s China State Construction Engineering Corporation emerged as the lowest evaluated bidder with original bid price of Rs 406 billion.- APP

