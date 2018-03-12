New Islamabad Airport to be operational in April: Abbasi

March 12, 2018
Khan Zahid

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Abbasi on Monday affirmed that the new Islamabad International Airport would be operational next month.

He said that no comprise on airport quality standards will be tolerated and no further delay will be made in this regard, said a press release.

He expressed these views while visiting and inspecting the different facilities of new airport before operationalization. Besides, officials of aviation division, CAA, ASF and PIA were also present on this occasion.

The aviation adviser was given a detailed briefing about the operational readiness and the latest technology installed at new airport. The new airport would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 85 billion.

He said that new airport would be a great milestone in the history of Pakistan Aviation and it will provide best facilities of international standards to its valued customers.

During his visit, Abbasi also planted Cassia nodosa tree at New Islamabad airport.

The Islamabad Airport has two runways and it will cater 9 million passengers per annum.

The airport is equipped with state of the art facilities and equipment including modern aerobridges, radar, lnding and airfield lighting system.

This new airport would have 15 passenger boarding bridges and a vast parking area. – APP


Published in Economy

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

