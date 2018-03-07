Minister defends oil price hike

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt General (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Wednesday informed the Senate that petrol prices in Pakistan was less as compared to India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

He said this while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Senator Sherry Rehman regarding a recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Baloch said that oil prices in India as per Pakistan currency was Rs 126.94 per litre, Sri Lanka Rs 91.33, Bangladesh Rs. 117.94, Nepal Rs. 110.33 while it is Rs 88.07 per liter in Pakistan.

“The prices of petroleum products are linked with international market. If the price drops internationally, local consumers get its benefits,” he added.

He dispelled the impression that any new tax had been imposed on petroleum products.

The minister also rejected a demand to give subsidy on petroleum products. “Only stable economies are awarding subsidy on oil prices” he added.

The federal government has approved an increase of up to Rs6 per litre in the prices of petroleum products for the month of March.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs3.56 per litre, climbing to Rs88.07 from Rs84.51, and that of kerosene by Rs6.28 per litre, climbing to Rs76.46 from Rs70.18 per litre — the highest since October 2014 due to increased rates in the international market.

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been jacked up by Rs2.62 per litre to reach Rs98.45 from Rs95.83 per litre. The price for Light Diesel Oil has been increased by Rs1.00 per litre to reach Rs65.30 from Rs64.30 per litre. – SAMAA/AGENCICES

 

– APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Zardari rejects Rabbani’s nomination for Senate chairman election

March 7, 2018 6:43 pm

PML-N to back Raza Rabbani for Senate chief election: Nawaz Sharif

March 7, 2018 5:55 pm

PPP, PTI likely to reach agreement on senate chairman post

March 7, 2018 4:07 pm

ECP takes notice of Senate vote ‘purchase’

March 6, 2018 7:05 pm

Sabir Nazar’s take on the Senate elections

March 6, 2018 11:39 am

Senate standing committee grapples with VVIP protocol menace

March 5, 2018 7:51 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 06 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 06 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 06 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.