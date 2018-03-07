With midair dance and gifts, PIA gets lively to woo passengers



Spring is in the air! 🌺PIA welcomed the season of bloom by celebrating the Spring Festival. This is the start of our month long celebrations of Spring with special offers from PIA, seasonal discounts and much more to follow #PIA #SpringFestival #SpreadingJoy 🎉✈ pic.twitter.com/3J8l6b8d8w

“PIA celebrated with its passengers the season of bloom. This is the start of our month long spring celebrations, and we are also offering some special offers and seasonal discounts,” PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajwar said while speaking to Samaa.In the PK-304 flight from Karachi to Lahore, the airhostesses also danced on Pakistani songs for the passengers on board and distributed sweets among them.The airline is introducing this new lively style to attract and entertain passengers, Tajwar said.“We distributed gifts and sweets; amidst upbeat, lively Pakistani songs, to welcome the season of cheer on PK 304! Spring is in the air and we celebrated with our passengers with the season’s cheer! #PIA #SpringFestival #SpreadingJoy,” PIA’s official account tweeted.

