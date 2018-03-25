Do you know how much was spent on PSL tickets?

March 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Pakistanis have spent over Rs140 million on PSL final tickets. Who says we are a poor country?

It will be a full house at National Stadium as Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United clash today. As many as 32,000 tickets for the PSL final were sold. The Pakistan Cricket Board earned more than Rs140 million in total.

  • The VIP enclosures â€“ Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood â€“ have 4,381 seats. Tickets sold generated around Rs52.6 million

  • Tickets for the special children, Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures, with a capacity of 6,265, were sold for Rs51.2 million

  • The Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan enclosures have 6,323 seats. The PCB earned around Rs25.3 million

  • Over 15,000 seats are there in the Waseem Bari, Muhammad Brothers, Iqbal Qasim, Naseemul Ghani and Intikhab Alam enclosures. Tickets were sold for around Rs10 million.


Published in Economy, Pakistan, PSL 2018, Sports

Story first published: 25th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United to practice at National Stadium

March 24, 2018 10:05 am

What has PSL done for Pakistan’s cricket?

March 22, 2018 9:53 pm

Thank you Punjab for making PSL 2018 a safe event: Najam Sethi

March 22, 2018 11:43 am

Peshawar beat Karachi to set up final clash against Islamabad

March 21, 2018 6:30 pm

Watch: Most dramatic last over in PSL history

March 21, 2018 4:19 pm

Who will lead Karachi Kings in second eliminator? Decision made

March 21, 2018 4:04 pm

 

Full Programs

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018
Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Khan Zahid

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.