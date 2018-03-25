Do you know how much was spent on PSL tickets?



The VIP enclosures â€“ Hanif Muhammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood â€“ have 4,381 seats. Tickets sold generated around Rs52.6 million



Tickets for the special children, Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures, with a capacity of 6,265, were sold for Rs51.2 million



The Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan enclosures have 6,323 seats. The PCB earned around Rs25.3 million



Over 15,000 seats are there in the Waseem Bari, Muhammad Brothers, Iqbal Qasim, Naseemul Ghani and Intikhab Alam enclosures. Tickets were sold for around Rs10 million.



It will be a full house at National Stadium as Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United clash today. As many as 32,000 tickets for the PSL final were sold. The Pakistan Cricket Board earned more than Rs140 million in total.

Story first published: 25th March 2018