Khawaja Asif for bettering environment for trade with Iran

March 12, 2018
Tatheer Islam


ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has stressed to develop favorable environment for trade between Pakistan and Iran.

He was addressing Pak-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad on Monday.

Khawaja Asif said trade volume between the two countries has reached to five-billion dollars during last two years.

He said cooperation between state bank of Pakistan and Bank Milli Islami will also be promoted.

Addressing the forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in the seventy-year friendship both Pakistan and Iran stood by each other in difficult times.

He said there is no competition between Gwadar and the Chahbahar Port. -APP


Published in Economy

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ink attack on Khawaja Asif condemned

March 11, 2018 12:34 am

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif in Sialkot

March 10, 2018 10:19 pm

Imran can go to any length to gain power: Khawaja Asif

March 10, 2018 7:53 pm

Asif vows to impeach envoy for not voting against Syria

March 9, 2018 11:20 pm

Fought America’s war in the name of jihad: Asif

March 9, 2018 1:18 pm

Complaint verification against Khawaja Asif for alleged money laundering ordered

March 7, 2018 10:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.