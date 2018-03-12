Khawaja Asif for bettering environment for trade with Iran



ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has stressed to develop favorable environment for trade between Pakistan and Iran.

He was addressing Pak-Iran Business Forum in Islamabad on Monday.

Khawaja Asif said trade volume between the two countries has reached to five-billion dollars during last two years.

He said cooperation between state bank of Pakistan and Bank Milli Islami will also be promoted.

Addressing the forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in the seventy-year friendship both Pakistan and Iran stood by each other in difficult times.

He said there is no competition between Gwadar and the Chahbahar Port. -APP

Story first published: 12th March 2018