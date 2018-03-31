Govt slashes petrol, diesel prices by Rs2 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.07 and Rs2.00 per litre respectively for the month of April 2018.Â It has maintained the prices of kerosene oil and LDO at the same level as in the month of March.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, prices of petroleum products for April are as follows: petrol Rs86.00, diesel (HSD) Rs96.45, kerosene oil 76.46 and light diesel oil (LDO) Rs65.30.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had proposed increase in the price of diesel by Rs0.65 per litre but keeping in view the fact that diesel is primarily used in public transportation, transportation of goods, and also in farm equipment, the government decided not to burden the public at large with higher rates of diesel.

The OGRA had recommended a greater price reduction in the price of petrol, but keeping in mind that in previous months the government had reduced the price of petrol by more than what OGRA had recommended, and given the rising price of crude oil in the international market, the government took the decision to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 2.07 per litre.

Finally, the prices of kerosene and LDO are being maintained at the level as in March 2018 even though OGRA had recommended to increase the rates of both these products.

The prices will be effective from April 1 till midnight on April 30.

Story first published: 31st March 2018