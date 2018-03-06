Govt releases Rs30 billion for Hakla-DI Khan expressway

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs30.435 billion for construction of Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan expressway under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2017-18.

In PSDP 2017-18, the government had allocated Rs38 billion for the project, a latest data released by Planning Commission suggested.

Work on the 285 kilometers section of western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is expected to complete by the end of current fiscal year.

To ensure timely completion, the expressway has been divided in five phases. The phase one comprises of Yarik-Rehmani Khail section.

Similarly under Package-II, 72 km section from Rehmanikhel to Mianwali will be constructed while 52 kilometer section of package-III from Mianwali to Tarap has already been completed.

The package-IV comprises of 50 KM section from Tarap to Pindi Gheb and consists of 63 km long section from Pindi Gheb to Hakla. – APP

Story first published: 6th March 2018