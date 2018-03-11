Govt to provide smartphones to farmers

March 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
LAHORE: Punjab government will give 110,000 smart phones to the farmers with an objective to keep them updated about agriculture department recommendations about the crops.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate a scheme on Monday.

The registered farmers under Khadim-e-Punjab Kissan Package will have to pay 500 to 1000 rupees for acquiring one smart mobile phone.

The government will also provide free-of-cost one GB internet data per month to the farmers.

The farmers would get information regarding ecosystem, latest production techniques, subsidies on agriculture inputs, market prices of different commodities, and the latest researches. – APP


