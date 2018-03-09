Federal Budget 2017-18 to be unveiled on April 27

March 9, 2018
By:Khan Zahid
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: The Federal Budget 2017-18 will be presented on April 27 because our government’s term ends on May 31, announced finance adviser Miftah Ismail on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in the capital city, Miftah Ismail said he has consulted all political parties including PTI, PPP and MQM about the budget’s date.

“The idea is to give ample time to provinces so that they could present their respective budgets,” he said.

"There will be no circular debt when we complete our tenure," he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that heavy investment had been also made in the country's infrastructure, energy and industrial sectors under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would result in giving boost to the national economy.

"CPEC is at initial stage and still its benefits are being felt across the country as far flung areas of the country are being connected with the big cities through construction of 1650 kilometers motorways besides numerous employment and entrepreneurship opportunities are also surfacing," he said adding after completion of the mega project in 2030, Pakistan would become hub of regional trade, business and manufacturing.

Ahsan said during last four years, the government had invested over US$1 billion to revive the country's railway system while under CPEC, over $8 billion were being invested to upgrade the railway sector. He informed that Gwadar Master Plan would be completed within five months and after its completion work on a state of the art and one of the most smart Gwadar port would be started.

He said for the first time in country's history, the government had made it possible to utilize the precious Thar coal and by the end of current year, the local coal would start producing electricity which would continue to produce electricity for next 400 years as the coal reserves in Tharparkar had energy equal to that of Iran and Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reserves.
Email This Post

Story first published: 9th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Statement from Aurat March Lahore, 2018

March 9, 2018 8:35 pm

Upcoming general election will be a referendum: Nawaz Sharif

March 9, 2018 6:02 pm

JI joins calls for Rabbani’s election as Senate chairman

March 9, 2018 5:01 pm

Heated debate in NA over Ali Jahangir’s appointment as ambassador to US

March 9, 2018 4:01 pm

Imran all praises for upcoming flick ‘Cake’

March 9, 2018 3:35 pm

Reham’s book will benefit PTI’s election campaign: Imran

March 9, 2018 3:01 pm

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 09 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 Mar 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.