Electricity prices go down Rs 3.24

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
ISLAMABAD: The price of electricity has been reduced by Rs. 3.24 per unit.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) stated that electricity prices were Rs. 9.86 per unit in January.

The rates have changed due to fuel adjustments.

Rs. 6.62 was the cost of producting electricity in January.

The revised rates will not be applicable on the customers of K-Electric and people consuming less than 300 units of electricity.

The federal government had recently increased petrol price by Rs.3.56 per litre to Rs 88.07 per litre. – SAMAA


