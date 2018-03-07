ECC approves plan to settle power sector payables

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Economy
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair, on Wednesday approved a plan to settle power sector payable that would ensure that government-owned companies including PSO, SSGPL, SNGPL, Gencos, DISCOs and nuclear power plants continue to operate normally.

The Government will also settle outstanding dues of IPPs after reconciliation and pre-audit in the prescribed manner to ensure transparency.

The ECC also approved procurement target of 6.100 million tons of wheat for the year 2017-18.

The ECC reviewed progress into its earlier decision of directing Trading Corporation of Pakistan to procure 0.3 million metric tons of sugar from sugar mills.

It was reiterated during the meeting that the decision was taken by the forum to facilitate sugar mills for timely procurement of sugarcane and to ensure payments to the farmers at prescribed rates.

The meeting was informed that no bid was received against the TCP tender for procurement of sugar at Rs 48 per kg. Signing of Headquarters Agreement between Government of Pakistan and SAARC Arbitration

Council (SARCO) for exemption from duties and taxes to SARCO and its officials was approved.

The ECC accorded approval to a proposal to link price of JP-8 petroleum product with ex-refinery price of JP-1.

Issuance of GoP Sovereign Guarantee against financing facility of PKR 13,132 million from local banks for evacuation of power from 1320 MW imported coal power plant at Hub was also approved.

The ECC also approved three months salary (October to December 2017) for the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSM). – APP


Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

