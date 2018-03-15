ECC approves payment of salaries to PSM employees

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Minister for PrivatizationÂ Daniyal Aziz on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved payment of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

Responding to a point of order raised by various members about non-payment of salaries to PSM employees, the minister said the employees did not received salary for February only on account of audit.

He said an amount of Rs.380 million had been approved for payment of salaries to the employees.

Regarding retired employees, the minister said three pronged strategy was devised to clear their liabilities including simultaneously payment, pension and rehiring.

Meanwhile, speaking on a point of order, Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar said Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given historical decision about finality of the Prophethood (Peace Be Upon Him). He lauded Justice Shaukat Aziz Sadiqqui for the historical decision.

He said that points identified in the decision should be made part of the Constitution. – APP


