CPEC is key to regional prosperity, sustainable peace: Janjua

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is key to regional prosperity and to sustainable peace in the region.

He was talking to Deputy General Secretary of the One Belt One Road Center, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Xu Wenhong.

Besides the prospects of One Belt One Road initiatives, the overall regional security situation came under discussion.

“Pakistan and China share very special and close relationship and Pakistan regards China as most reliable friend and a partner,” Janjua said.

Xu Wenhong expressed his satisfaction over the growing mutual cooperation and said China is ever willing to move forward for the mutual prosperity and bilateral cooperation.

Both sides discussed different aspects regarding CPEC.

The NSA said Pakistan believes that building of economic corridor is conducive for promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region.

The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The NSA said Pakistan believes in cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. – APP

Story first published: 1st March 2018