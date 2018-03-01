CPEC is key to regional prosperity, sustainable peace: Janjua

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

Nasser Janjua (file photo)

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is key to regional prosperity and to sustainable peace in the region.

He was talking to Deputy General Secretary of the One Belt One Road Center, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Xu Wenhong.

Besides the prospects of One Belt One Road initiatives, the overall regional security situation came under discussion.

“Pakistan and China share very special and close relationship and Pakistan regards China as most reliable friend and a partner,” Janjua said.

Xu Wenhong expressed his satisfaction over the growing mutual cooperation and said China is ever willing to move forward for the mutual prosperity and bilateral cooperation.

Both sides discussed different aspects regarding CPEC.

The NSA said Pakistan believes that building of economic corridor is conducive for promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region.

The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The NSA said Pakistan believes in cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Energy projects under CPEC included in active list: Ahsan Iqbal

February 21, 2018 7:21 pm

China woos Baloch militants to secure CPEC projects

February 20, 2018 4:24 pm

Some elements trying to disgrace Parliament: Ahsan Iqbal

February 20, 2018 9:53 am

Report on ‘The Reality of CPEC: Facts VS Fiction’ launched

February 19, 2018 3:09 pm

Pakistan does not want aid from US but trade, says Ahsan Iqbal

February 15, 2018 10:30 am

CPEC to link South Asia to world’s major trading hubs: Ahsan Iqbal

February 9, 2018 11:41 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.