Character certificate not mandatory for UAE work visa

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The government of United Arab Emirate (UAE) has suspended the mandatory condition of submitting character certificate of District Police Officer for applying work visa of UAE.

The suspension of this condition made possible due to the untired efforts of the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, it has been directed to the Pakistanis those are interested for getting employment opportunity in the UAE they must apply through previous procedure.


