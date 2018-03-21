Bilawal vows to foil govt’s attempts to sell PIA, Steel Mills

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to ‘foil the attempts’ by PML-N government to sell Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He has asked the government to shelve privatization of these state units forthwith, while presiding over a meeting of the party leaders at Bilawal House on Wednesday.

Those attended the meeting included PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, PPP Karachi Division President and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PIA and PSM are owned by the people of Pakistan, who won’t allow put these national assets under the hammer in a dubious manner through “buy one and get one free” package.

“It is height of dishonesty that a Prime Minister who is running his private airline in profits and capturing the market and routes of national carrier was adamant to sell out PIA.”

“Likewise, Nawaz Sharif and his family were running his personal steel mills in big profit at home and abroad were deliberately dragging Pakistan Steel Mills to the verge collapse to form their personal steel cartel.”

He asked the PPP leaders to raise voice against the so-called privatization of both PIA and PSM at every forum and expressed complete solidarity with employees of these state corporations.

Story first published: 21st March 2018