NEWS DESK: Balochistan will get the maximum benefits of Gwadar Port, said President Mamnoon Hussain, adding that the future of Balochistan is glorious.

Pakistan will become the hub of economic activities in the region once the CPEC mega-project is completed. According to Radio Pakistan, he was addressing parliamentarians in Quetta.

He stressed the need to increase tax collection for socio-economic development of the country.

President Hussain will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the historical Sibi Mela today.Â The mela is an annual event to celebrate the tradition and culture of the region. This festival includes activities such as horse and cattle shows, folk dances, cultural shows, tent pegging, camel race, horse dance and exhibitions of handicrafts and tribal dresses.

Story first published: 4th March 2018