Ask your father about wealth sources, Imran to Bilawal

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should ask his father about the source of his wealth, said Imran Khan as he arrived in Karachi

He was speaking to the media at the airport. “Bilawal should tell us what his party’s government has fixed in the past 10 years,” said the PTI chief.

Imran said the residents of Karachi do not have access to potable water. “Drinking water is impure in Karachi,” he said.

“Bilawal gives big statements every now and then,” he said. “He should ask his father how he became a billionaire.”
