WB to launch prosperity fund for Pakistan

February 22, 2018
By:samaa.sdt
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank in collaboration with UK Prosperity Fund would formally launch prosperity fund for Pakistan for the capacity building of federal and provincial institutions involved in promotion of investment in the country on Friday.

Under this initiative capacity building of Federal Board of Investment (BoI) and Sindh Board of Investment would be undertaken,which also initiate new investment strategy for Pakistan and redesigning of BoI website.

In this regard a-day long session for redesigning of BoI website would be held here to make it interactive and more business friendly.


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ahad Cheema remanded in NAB custody

February 22, 2018 6:04 pm

For those in Bangladesh, India here’s where you can follow PSL live updates

February 22, 2018 4:42 pm

Eastern neighbor using Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan: Ahsan

February 22, 2018 4:41 pm

PML-N candidates will have to contest as independents: ECP

February 22, 2018 4:19 pm

Samaa cartoon

February 22, 2018 4:10 pm

Salman Mujahid fails to produce evidence against sexual harassment accuser

February 22, 2018 3:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 22 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 21 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.