Trump announces ‘heaviest ever’ sanctions on North Korea

February 24, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy, Global
Be the first to comment!

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump rolled out sanctions against North Korea-linked shipping assets Friday, hailing the package as the “heaviest sanctions ever” levied on the Pyongyang regime.

Trump used a speech to conservatives just outside Washington to step up his campaign of “maximum pressure” designed to force North Korea to roll back its weapons programs.

“We imposed today the heaviest sanctions ever imposed on a country before,” Trump claimed at the end of a lengthy campaign-style address.

In light of past US embargoes, that is likely an overstatement, but Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed the sanctions covered “virtually all the ships” North Korea is “using at this moment in time.”

Trump had been expected to provide details of measures that target “56 vessels, shipping companies, and trade businesses,” but skipped that part of his prepared remarks.

“Frankly hopefully something positive can happen,” he said instead.

During a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump said that sanctions were only the first action.

“If the sanctions don’t work, we’ll have to go to phase two. Phase two may be a very rough thing,” he said, without elaborating.

Trump’s administration is locked in a nuclear standoff with North Korea, which is trying to develop missiles that could deliver an atomic weapon to major US cities.

The latest sanctions are designed to put the squeeze on North Korea’s already precarious economy and fuel supply.

Mnuchin said there were signs that the punitive measures were starting to have an impact, but did not elaborate.

The North Korean military and broader economy depend heavily on imports of coal and oil from China and Russia.

China, Pyongyang’s only major ally, has steadfastly rebuffed Washington’s calls for a full oil embargo — fearing the chaotic collapse of the Pyongyang regime — but has agreed to caps agreed at the United Nations. â€“ AFP/APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 24th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Italian fashion brand donates $500,000 to US student gun reform march

February 24, 2018 2:33 pm

Vehicle crashes into barrier near White House

February 24, 2018 2:13 pm

Here is how menâ€™s salons are becoming a part of Pakistani lifestyle

February 22, 2018 12:20 pm

Some elements trying to disgrace Parliament: Ahsan Iqbal

February 20, 2018 9:53 am

Trump backs improved background checks on gun buys: WHouse

February 19, 2018 11:55 pm

Pakistani athletes fair poorly in Winter Olympics 2018

February 19, 2018 1:45 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 24 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 24 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.