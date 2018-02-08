Three-day #MilkBoycott campaign begins

February 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy, Editor's Choice
1 Comment




In the wake of exorbitant hike in prices of dairy products in Karachi, social media campaigners have called for a three-day boycott campaign, urging Karachiites not to buy milk from Feb 9 to 11.

Ignoring rates fixed by city administration, milk sellers in Karachi have raised the price of milk to Rs.105 per litre across the city. The retailers have refused to sell the milk on Rs.85 government rate.
Email This Post

Story first published: 8th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

One Comment

  1. JJ   February 9, 2018 12:15 am/ Reply

    In US its $1.88 per gallon, that is equivalent of Pak rupees 53 per liter….

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

MQM-P is not for sale: Furious Sabzwari tells Farooq Sattar

February 8, 2018 11:24 am

Majority of MPAs are with me not Rabita Committee: Farooq Sattar

February 8, 2018 10:05 am

Both factions of MQM-P to meet at Election Commission office today

February 8, 2018 9:39 am

Karachi milk retailers violating govt rates

February 7, 2018 11:01 pm

IG Sindh directs for stringent security for PSL match at Karachi

February 7, 2018 8:34 pm

Ali Gul Pir slams the two extremes–‘liberals’ and ‘fundos’ in tell-all interview

February 7, 2018 8:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 08 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 Feb 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.