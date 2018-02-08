Three-day #MilkBoycott campaign begins

In the wake of exorbitant hike in prices of dairy products in Karachi, social media campaigners have called for a three-day boycott campaign, urging Karachiites not to buy milk from Feb 9 to 11.
Ignoring rates fixed by city administration, milk sellers in Karachi have raised the price of milk to Rs.105 per litre across the city. The retailers have refused to sell the milk on Rs.85 government rate.
In US its $1.88 per gallon, that is equivalent of Pak rupees 53 per liter….