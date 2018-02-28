Petrol price up by Rs 3.5 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government Wednesday revised the prices of petroleum prices for the month of March 2018. The new prices will be applicable from March 01, 2018, a statement issued by the ministry of Finance said.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs.3.56 per litre to Rs 88.07.

The price of High Speed Diesel was increased by Rs 2.62 from Rs.95.83 per litre to Rs 98.45 per litre.

The price of Kerosene Oil was increased by Rs 6.28 per litre and the new price would be Rs 76.46 per litre.

The per litre price of Light Diesel Oil was increased by Rs.1 per litre to Rs 65.3.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Ministry of Energy had proposed increase in the prices of these products, including Rs.6.94 per litre raise in the price of diesel. However, it was increased by Rs. 2.62 per litre.

Story first published: 28th February 2018