Petrol price up by Rs 3.5 per litre

February 28, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: The government Wednesday revised the prices of petroleum prices for the month of March 2018. The new prices will be applicable from March 01, 2018, a statement issued by the ministry of Finance said.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs.3.56 per litre to Rs 88.07.

The price of High Speed Diesel was increased by Rs 2.62 from Rs.95.83 per litre to Rs 98.45 per litre.

The price of Kerosene Oil was increased by Rs 6.28 per litre and the new price would be Rs 76.46 per litre.

The per litre price of Light Diesel Oil was increased by Rs.1 per litre to Rs 65.3.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Ministry of Energy had proposed increase in the prices of these products, including Rs.6.94 per litre raise in the price of diesel. However, it was increased by Rs. 2.62 per litre.


Email This Post

Story first published: 28th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Multiple cyclones approaching coastal areas of Pakistan

February 28, 2018 10:27 pm

Countrywide rain forecast

February 28, 2018 8:25 pm

Four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide blast

February 28, 2018 8:13 pm

CJP takes suo moto notice over provincial govt’s advertisements

February 28, 2018 8:09 pm

Banking a baby’s cord blood will save their lives

February 28, 2018 7:27 pm

Pakistan to be placed on FATF â€˜grey listâ€™ in June: FO

February 28, 2018 5:35 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 28 Feb 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 28 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 28 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

By: Jawad Akram

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.