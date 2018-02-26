Orange Line Train completes successful trail run

LAHORE: The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train on Monday completed a successful trail run in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself shared the news of Orange Line’s trail run with his followers on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

“Successful trail run of orange line metro train today in Lahore… Allah be praised!,” Chief Minister Sharif tweeted.

The multi-billion rupee project is likely to complete before the next general elections which are scheduled to take place in July this year.

