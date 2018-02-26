Orange Line Train completes successful trail run

February 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

LAHORE: The Lahore Orange Line Metro Train on Monday completed a successful trail run in the city.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself shared the news of Orange Line’s trail run with his followers on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

“Successful trail run of orange line metro train today in Lahore… Allah be praised!,” Chief Minister Sharif tweeted.

The multi-billion rupee project is likely to complete before the next general elections which are scheduled to take place in July this year.


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sharifs to blame for Faisal Subhan’s disappearance, says Imran

February 26, 2018 5:07 pm

Ashiana housing scandal: Court grants 7-day physical remand of suspect

February 26, 2018 4:37 pm

PTI to write letter against officers on strike in Punjab

February 25, 2018 2:36 pm

Inquiry underway against Ahad Cheema regarding mega projects

February 25, 2018 12:52 pm

CM takes notice of minor girl assault in Dunyapur

February 24, 2018 10:45 pm

Rains likely in different cities in next 24 hours: Weather forecast

February 24, 2018 11:08 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Feb 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Feb 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 25 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 25 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.