IMF chief urges Arab states to cut spending

February 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

DUBAI: IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged Arab countries to slash public wages and subsidies in order to rein in spending, achieve sustainable growth and create jobs.

Speaking at the one-day Arab Fiscal Forum in Dubai, Lagarde welcomed “promising” reforms adopted by some Arab countries, but insisted much more was needed to overcome daunting economic and social problems.

Low oil prices are weighing on the finances of Arab oil exporters, while importers are battling with rising debt, unemployment, conflicts, terrorism and refugee inflows, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director said.

Almost all Arab countries have posted budget deficits over the past few years and Arab economies grew at just 1.9 percent last year, half the global rate, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), which co-organised the event with the IMF.

Yet Arab public spending remains very high, especially in oil-rich Gulf states, where government expenditures exceed 55 percent of gross domestic product, Lagarde said.

She said many Arab governments had taken steps to contain spending, but the measures have often been temporary.

Public spending reforms should focus on cutting costly subsidies and public wage bills whilst boosting efficiency in areas like health, education and public investment, she said.

“There is really no excuse for the continued use of energy subsidies,” Lagarde said.

“They are extremely costly â€”- averaging 4.5 percent of GDP among oil exporters and three percent of GDP among oil importers.”

All six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and many other Arab countries have reduced energy subsidies in recent years, but their cost is still high.

AMF chairman Abdulrahman al-Hamidy said the value of Arab energy subsidies dropped from $117 billion in 2015 to $98 billion last year, according to a study by his organisation.

Lagarde warned that higher growth and stringent reforms were needed to create jobs for young Arabs.

“Youth unemployment is the highest in the world â€”- averaging 25 percent, and exceeding 30 percent in nine countries,” she said. “Moreover, over 27 million hopeful young people will join the workplace over the next five years.”

Hamidy said Arab economies must grow at 5-6 percent annually to create the necessary jobs, adding that half of the Arab world’s estimated 400 million population is under 25 years old. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 10th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US mulling sanctions on Venezuela oil: Tillerson

February 5, 2018 3:14 am

PM inaugurates first 36MW Gollen Gol power unitÂ Â Â Â Â Â 

February 4, 2018 11:26 am

Oil rises as Saudi Arabia says producers will cooperate beyond 2018

January 22, 2018 10:31 am

Imran slams â€˜bigâ€™ increase in petroleum prices

January 1, 2018 6:54 pm

US oil prices end above $60 for 1st time in 2-1/2 years

December 30, 2017 9:00 am

US oil prices end above $60 for 1st time in 2-1/2 years

December 30, 2017 3:15 am

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 Feb 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 10 Feb 2018
Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 Feb 2018

Best of Naya Din |â€¬ SAMAA TV 10 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 09 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.