Governor Sindh, US consul-general discuss bilateral trade

February 12, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
NEWS DESK: US Consul General in Karachi Grace Shelton called on Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair in Karachi on Monday, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pakistan-US bilateral trade, investment opportunities and others issues were discussed at the meeting.

Talking to US Consul General, Governor Sindh said that it is the need of the hour to further enhance the Pakistan-US bilateral cooperation. After the improvement in law and order situation, the environment in Karachi is favorable for investors and foreign investors should take advantage of it, said Zubair.


