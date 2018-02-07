Dubai ruler issues decree on jobs, salaries

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Ministerial Decree pertaining to the emirateâ€™s human resource laws.

The decree No. 01 of 2018 on the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 11 of 2008 on Human Resources in the Federal Government and Amendments thereof, according to the Khaleej Times.

The Executive Regulations include 14 chapters in which 135 articles detail how to deal with organisational structure, evaluation and description of jobs, allowances, grades, salaries, transport, assignment, secondments, performance, remuneration, promotions, training, development, official and training tasks, leave types, job violations, grievances, institutional culture, termination of service and signing of contracts.

