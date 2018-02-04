CPEC route of peace, prosperity, says Marriyum

February 4, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

NEWS DESK: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a route of peace and prosperity, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement prior to leaving for China on a five-day official visit, she said CPEC will not only be a source of economic and infrastructural development but will also open new avenues of collaboration in the arena of art, culture and heritage.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pak-China partnership under CPEC is unique in the sense that it is meant to bring the fruits of development, opportunities of employment and provision of basic amenities for people.


Email This Post

Story first published: 4th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

HBL opens branch in Gwadar Free Zone

February 2, 2018 6:39 pm

Central banks are independent institutions: Oxford University professor

February 2, 2018 4:17 am

PM again rules out prospects of early elections in country

January 30, 2018 10:30 am

PM to inaugurate two-day Gwadar Expo today

January 29, 2018 12:02 pm

WEF engagements to generate billions of dollars worth business potentials in Pakistan: PM

January 26, 2018 10:46 am

CPEC to provide dividends for centuries: PM

January 25, 2018 6:01 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018
Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 03 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: areeshababar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.