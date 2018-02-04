CPEC route of peace, prosperity, says Marriyum

NEWS DESK: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a route of peace and prosperity, reported Radio Pakistan.

In a statement prior to leaving for China on a five-day official visit, she said CPEC will not only be a source of economic and infrastructural development but will also open new avenues of collaboration in the arena of art, culture and heritage.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pak-China partnership under CPEC is unique in the sense that it is meant to bring the fruits of development, opportunities of employment and provision of basic amenities for people.

4th February 2018