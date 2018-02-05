Amazon announces tax deal with French government

February 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

WASHINGTON: US online shopping giant Amazon on Monday announced it had settled a major tax claim in France and agreed to report all its French income locally in future.

Amazon, one of the US tech giants accused of paying too little tax in Europe, said the deal related to a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.

It did not say how much it paid to end the dispute, saying only that it had reached an overall agreement with tax authorities and would now report all the turnover and profit from its French activities in France.

French tax authorities refused to comment on the settlement, saying it was a secret matter.

Amazon is one of the digital economy giants that minimise their tax bill in Europe by routing their income through low-tax nations — in Amazon’s case, Luxembourg.

In 2012, it revealed that it had been hit with a 198-million-euro bill by France for back taxes, interests and penalties relating to income spread between different jurisdictions.

At the time, the company had said it disagreed with the French assessment and vowed to “vigorously” fight it. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 5th February 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Davis Cup holders France join Spain, Croatia in last 8

February 5, 2018 5:18 am

Rihanna, France’s Macron lead pitch for global education funds

February 2, 2018 11:41 pm

Five dead after two army helicopters collide in France

February 2, 2018 11:08 pm

Pakistan ‘absolutely critical’ to Afghanistan solution: CENTCOM chief

February 2, 2018 9:22 am

French climber recalls horror descent from Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain’

February 2, 2018 9:02 am

Two students wounded in LA school shooting

February 2, 2018 5:58 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Feb 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Feb 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Feb 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 Feb 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.