State Bank announces holiday on Feb 5

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 5th February (Monday) on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day” as declared by the government, said a notification.

The central bank, its offices and the commercial banks will remain closed on Monday.

All government, semi-government offices, educational institutions, and corporations will also remain closed as the nation will mark the day to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. – Samaa

Story first published: 31st January 2018