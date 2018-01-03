Sindh CM approves appointment of 813 candidates for CPEC security

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of 813 candidates, recommended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, A.D. Khowaja, to strengthen Special Protection Unit (SPU) constituted for the security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects and associated workers.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Police office here Wednesday, the provincial police chief had submitted that 813
personnel, who had successfully completed the merit based process of induction into Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) respectively, are competent enough to serve as SPU personnel.

It was mentioned that under a strict merit based criterion 1,047 candidates were included in a waiting list and 813 top personnel of them were recommended to be confirmed by the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Consequent to this approval, the Sindh Police was said to be issuing the names of the selected candidates, turning the current strength of SPU from 1,588 to 2,401. – AGENCIES


Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

