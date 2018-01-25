“Security situation in Pakistan has improved, will attract foreign investment from EU”

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy, Pakistan
NEWS DESK: Ambassador of the European Union, Jean Francois Cautain, said the decision to continue with GSP Plus status to Pakistan will be made on the basis of biannual review during next week by the EU Parliament, reported Radio Pakistan.

Speaking at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he said the security situation in Pakistan has improved and will attract foreign investment from EU.

Responding to industrial zones of CPEC, he said that many European companies are considering to participate in it, which would bring a new foreign direct investment to Pakistan.


Story first published: 25th January 2018

 

