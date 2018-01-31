Prices of petroleum products increased

ISLAMABAD: The government Wednesday revised the prices of petroleum prices for the month of February 2018 and decided to increase the price petrol by Rs 2.98 per litre to Rs 84.51.

The new prices will be applicable from February 01, 2018, a statement issued by the ministry of Finance said.

The price of High Speed Diesel was also increased by Rs.5.92 from Rs 89.91 per litre to Rs 95.83 per litre.

The price of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) was increased by Rs.5.94 per litre and the new price would be Rs.70.26 per litre.

Per litre price of Light Disel Oil was increased by Rs.5.93 per litre to Rs 64.3 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed double digit increase in the rates of HSD (Rs10.25 per litre), SKO (Rs. 12.74 per litre) and LDO (Rs. 11.72 per litre) for the month of February on the basis of increase in prices of petroleum products in the international market.

The government however, decided to reduce the impact on the consumers through adjustment in the applicable levies.

Spokesperson to PM clarifies news

Meanwhile, spokesperson to the Prime Minister said as the price for petrol had been increased by Rs. 2.98 per liter, the government would absorb additional burden due to increase in the oil prices internationally.

Clarifying news relating to increase in the prices of petroleum products, the spokesperson mentioned that the overall increase in international prices of crude oil had been around 8.07% with HSD (High Speed Diesel) 8.68% and Kerosene Oil by 8.09%.

Giving detail of increase in the prices of other petroleum products, the spokesperson said the price of High Speed Diesel Oil had been increased by Rs. 5.92/ltr as against the proposed increase of Rs. 10.25/ltr, Kerosene Oil increased by Rs. 5.94/ltr as against the proposed increase of Rs. 12.74/ltr and Light Diesel Oil increased by Rs. 5.93/ltr as against the proposed increase of Rs. 11.72/ltr. â€“ Samaa/APP

Story first published: 31st January 2018