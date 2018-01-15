PM invites foreign investors to explore economic, trade potential in Pakistan

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said after successful completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Pakistan was poised to serve as a hub for enhancing regional trade and connectivity especially for land-locked Afghanistan and the Central Asian states.Â 

The prime minister was speaking to a delegation of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) headed by its President Babar Badat that called on him at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office, a press release said.

He said the CPEC had opened up new vistas of opportunities not only for Pakistan, but for the entire region. Those economic opportunities, he said, must be utilized for creating a win-win situation.

Minister of state for Industries and Production Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Laghari was also present during the meeting.

The delegation included Huxiang Zhao, ex-president FIATA, Robert A Voltman, Francesco S Parisi, Ivan Petrov, Basil Pietersen, Turgut Erkeskin and Hans Gunther.

Welcoming FIATA delegation, the prime minister said the growing economy of Pakistan with a growth rate of around 5.5%, offered huge business opportunities in diverse areas including logistics and transport sector.

With an addition of over 1,800 km of six-lane motorways and various other highways and expressways, Pakistanâ€™s huge road infrastructure could be utilized by the logistics companies for not only catering to the domestic requirements of a growing economy but of the entire region.

Babar Badat and his delegation said the FIATA was keen to expand its footprints in Pakistan in view of huge business opportunities after the construction of huge road infrastructure under the umbrella of CPEC project.

The prime minister assured the delegation that the government would provide every possible support to FIATA in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country. – APP


Story first published: 15th January 2018

 

