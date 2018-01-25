Pakistan is expected to become 500,000 anuual car market by 2023: PM

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

PRIME MINISTER SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI MEETS CHAIRMAN MITSUBISHI CORPORATION MR. KEN KOBAYASHI AT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF) IN DAVOS.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Pakistan was expected to become a 500,000 annual car market by 2023 where Renault, Kia, Hyundai and a number of other automakers were entering the market to supplement Toyota, Honda and Suzuki.

The prime minister was talking to Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO, Renault-Nissan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a press release received here said.

Minister National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to the PM
Ali Jehangir Siddiqui and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister invited Renault-Nissan to consider Pakistan as their next investment destination.

Carlos Ghosn thanked the prime minister for his support and stated that Renault would bring its latest products and technological know-how to Pakistan. He said that with a car sales market of 0.3 million units per year, Pakistan has a huge potential in automobiles and auto-parts.

He stated that Renault was committed to bring its best products for Pakistani customers as it is looking at the market as one with huge growth potential.


Email This Post

Story first published: 25th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM to take up Zulfiqar Ali’s repatriation with Indonesian President: Asif

January 25, 2018 11:04 pm

This CCTV footage is proof that street crimes are on the rise in Karachi

January 25, 2018 10:57 pm

Imran Khan slams Nawaz, Zardari and defends the word ‘laanat’

January 25, 2018 10:50 pm

Rao Anwar was previously sent to prison for harassing a woman: Irfan Marwat

January 25, 2018 9:19 pm

No danger to PSL, tournament will take place at any cost: Sethi

January 25, 2018 7:26 pm

Saudi Naval Forces Commander visits field commands of Pakistan Navy

January 25, 2018 7:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 25 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 25 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Ehtesham Anwar

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.