Nepra approves deduction in power rates

January 25, 2018
By:Raza Haidery
ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has agreed on slashing per unit power cost by Rs. 2.99.

According to a Nepra spokesman, the prices are being brought down under the fuel adjustments for the month of December.

He added that the cost of power generation for December was Rs. 5.11 per unit.

The spokesman further stated that the power distribution companies collected Rs. 8.11 per unit from the consumers.

The consumers will get a relief of 21 billion due to the decrease in prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the revised tariff will not be applicable forÂ  customers of K-Electric.


