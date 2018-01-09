Ahsan reviews proposals to finalize 5-year plan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday reviewed the proposals to finalize the 12th five-year plan here in a meeting held at the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Ahsan Iqbal and the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz. Senior officials and Members of the Planning Commission of Pakistan presented their recommendations for onward deliberation and final approval.

While commenting on the recommendations, Ahsan Iqbal maintained that the 12th Five Year Plan would set pace for an emerging and prosperous Pakistan through a knowledge based economy and a clear roadmap envisioned in Vision 2025.

The Minister directed that the upcoming five year plan should focus on modernizing agriculture, health, education, basic and higher infrastructure, set tangible goals for uplifting social sector, poverty alleviation, services sector, increase exports and trade.

Ahsan Iqbal said that strategy should be devised for sustainable growth and economic stability.

He said that economic experts in the public and private sector need to brainstorm on how the country would grab maximum advantages from the CPEC to boost up industrial sector and bring technological advancement in the country. – SAMAA/AGENCIES

