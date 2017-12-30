US oil prices end above $60 for 1st time in 2-1/2 years

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

NEW YORK: US oil prices finished above $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 after new data suggested American producers were being cautious about ramping up output.

The benchmark US contract, West Texas Intermediate for February delivery, climbed 58 cents to finish at $60.42 a barrel. Meanwhile, Brent North Sea crude for March delivery advanced 71 cents to $66.87 a barrel.

The jump came as the number of US rigs drilling for oil held steady at 747 this week, according to the Baker Hughes rig count, a closely-watched benchmark of industry activity released Friday.

Phil Flynn, of the Price Futures Group in Chicago, said it was not clear from the data whether the flat number of drilling rigs reflected “an end of the year slowdown,” or “a sign that maybe producers are not producing that much.”

The data come on heels of a bullish US oil inventory report that showed lower crude oil supplies as well as a dip in production, according to the weekly Energy Department data released Thursday.

The price increase also follows a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to extend its agreement on production limits through 2018.

Experts have been watching for signs of whether the OPEC agreement triggers increased drilling among US shale producers. – AFP


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

US oil prices end above $60 for 1st time in 2-1/2 years

December 30, 2017 3:15 am

Oil prices close at 2-1/2 year peak

December 27, 2017 3:01 am

France to ban all oil and gas production from 2040

December 21, 2017 11:46 am

Saudi Arabia to cut oil exports to Asia in January

December 11, 2017 5:38 pm

Venezuela’s Maduro gains control over oil contracts amid purge

December 4, 2017 9:33 am

Oil prices fall after U.S. drillers add rigs

December 4, 2017 9:28 am

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Syeda Sarah Hasan

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.