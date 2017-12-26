“Roshan Pakistan” mobile app launched for electricity consumers

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the government has given power consumers the excess to information regarding their billing and power supply situation in the area by launching a mobile phone application “Roshan Pakistan”.

Schedule: Through the app, the users are able to view planned load shedding schedule and actual load-shedding.

Billing info: The users are able to view billing information and get duplicate bills.

Estimated bills: The users are able to get estimated bills through bill estimator by just entering consumed units.

Net-metering: The users can know about facility of net metering at their respective feeder by just entering reference number.

The android based app was formally launched by Minister for Power Division, Awais Ahmed Leghari on Tuesday in Islamabad.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the government has given excess of information to the public for maintaining transparency and provision of accurate information,” he said.

He said that mobile application ‘Roshan Pakistan’ would give access to the consumers for vital information on billing and power supply situation.

He said any consumer can get update through this application about billing, net metering and feeder wise information about supply of electricity. It would also serve as bill calculator.

Awais said the government was committed for protecting the consumers’ rights and empowerment.

He said this would also help to counter propaganda by elements with vested interests about quantum and instance of load-shedding in different areas of the country.

He said the app would provide information about all the ten distribution companies and any consumer can have access to it by entering his consumer number.

He said that after the completion of mega hydel-power project of Neelum Jhalum a total of 11,000 megawatt electricity would be added in the national grid by June 2018 to overcome the issue of load-shedding. – Samaa

