Oil prices close at 2-1/2 year peak

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Economy
Be the first to comment!

Oil prices in New York jumped to a two-and-a-half year high Tuesday and briefly topped $60 a barrel due to a Libyan pipeline explosion and frigid weather in the US.

The benchmark US contract, West Texas Intermediate for February delivery, rose $1.50 to $59.97 a barrel after earlier breaching $60 for the first time since June 2015.

Brent North Sea crude for February delivery advanced $1.77 to $67.02 a barrel, a level not seen since mid-2015.

Phil Flynn, of the Price Futures Group in Chicago, said while there were several factors behind the price jump, “the headline today is Libya, which is raising concern about the oil supply.”

The blast occurred on a pipeline to the Al-Sidra export terminal and was expected to curtail Libyan oil output by 70,000 to 100,000 barrels a day, the National Oil Company said .

‏”NOC continues to investigate the causes of the explosion” north of the town of Marada, according to the statement.

The Libyan outage adds to worries about European supply following a weeks-long disruption to the Forties pipeline in the North Sea after a crack was found in the line.

In addition, Flynn said cold weather in the US would lift demand for heating oil and natural gas, pressuring supply. Temperatures in New York City are expected to approach the single digits Fahrenheit in the coming days, while Chicago could fall below zero.

The price increase also follows a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to extend its agreement on production limits through 2018.

Saudi Arabian officials are forecasting their first budget surplus in a decade amid expectations of higher oil prices, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed sources.   AFP / SAMAA


Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Signs point to strong US shopping season

December 27, 2017 3:29 am

Cryptocurrency stocks holding gains despite bitcoin pullback

December 23, 2017 12:14 pm

Bitcoin plunges as investors suffer ‘reality check’

December 23, 2017 3:25 am

Inflation on the rise in Pakistan

December 22, 2017 11:01 pm

SBP policy for promotion of SME finance announced

December 22, 2017 10:48 pm

US regulator suspends trading of popular bitcoin-linked stock

December 20, 2017 6:13 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.