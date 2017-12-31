On New Year eve, govt raises oil prices by upto Rs.6.79

ISLAMABAD: On the New Year eve, the government dropped â€˜petrol bombâ€™ on masses, raising petroleum prices for the next month by upto Rs.6.79 per liter.

Briefing the media in Islamabad this evening Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said prices of petrol has been increased by Rs.4.06 per liter; High Speed Diesel and Light Diesel by Rs.3.96 and Rs.6.25 per liter respectively.

He said prices of Kerosene oil is being increased by Rs.6.79 per liter.

New per liter prices of petrol will be 81.53 rupees, kerosene 64.32 rupees, High Speed Diesel 89.91 rupees and Light Diesel 58.37 rupees.

Miftah Ismail said Prime Minister has slashed half of the increase proposed by the OGRA in petroleum prices. He said that petroleum prices are still lowest in Pakistan as compare to other countries of the region.

Answering a question, the Advisor said that there is no proposal under consideration to abolish pension.

Regarding issuance of any Euro Bond, he said that no bond will be issued in the current financial year. – Samaa

Story first published: 31st December 2017