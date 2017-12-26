Miftah Ismail appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday appointed Miftah Ismail as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect.

The President made this appointment in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 96 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and on the advice of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here.

Consequent upon his appointment as Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr Ismail shall cease to hold the office of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, the notification added.

Meanwhile in a statement Dr. Miftah Ismail said:

“I bow my head in humility to Allah (swt) for the honour of being appointed Advisor to the Prime Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs. I am grateful to my leader Mian Nawaz Sharif for his kindness and to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for placing his trust in me. I am also thankful to many leaders in the party for continuing to mentor me over the years, including my first boss in politics Mian Shehbaz Sharif, and Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Professor Ahsan Iqbal and Sen Pervaiz Rasheed. It is a joy also to thank many other leaders, friends and colleagues in PMLN for their constant support over the years.

Although I will have stewardship of the Ministry of Finance for only 5 months, the Prime Minister has tasked me to help him implement a very ambitious agenda. In line with Mian Nawaz Sharif’s vision the Prime Minister has instructed me to try to lower individual tax rates, widen the tax net, come up with a scheme to repay the refunds owed to our taxpayers, reform certain corporate taxes that are adversely affecting capital formation and also study the possibility of allowing Pakistanis to bring their undocumented wealth into the country’s economy.

At the same time we will continue to lower the budget deficit and the current account deficit and boost our country’s foreign exchange reserves.

These are not easy targets the Prime Minister has set. But then Mian Nawaz Sharif and PMLN have never shied away from difficulty. With the guidance of my leaders and the support of my friends, inshallah I hope to help Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi meet as many targets as possible.

I come into this office after many years in different government positions with I dare say a reputation of integrity and I consider it to be of absolute importance that I go out with my reputation intact. Anything less would be a disservice to myself, my family, my party and my country. May Allah help me in this endeavour.”

Story first published: 26th December 2017