ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe January 1, 2018 as bank holiday and it will remain closed for public dealing on Monday next.

All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MBFs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the above date.

However, all employees of banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office as usual, says a statement issued by the SBP here on Wednesday.

Story first published: 27th December 2017