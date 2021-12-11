Fatima Bhutto: Priyantha lynched by men with no future

“In Pakistan, to accuse someone of blasphemy is a death sentence. You can denounce someone without even clarifying how exactly they blasphemed – lest you commit blasphemy yourself – so the charge is often used to settle enmities, land disputes or petty vendettas.”

In her latest article (The rage of men with no future led to the lynching of Priyantha Kumara) for The Guardian, Fatima Bhutto has opened up on how blasphemy laws are misused to settle personal scores in Pakistan while raising an important argument as to how men like those who murdered Priyantha Kumara happen to be “victims of poorly imagined globalisation”.

“Men who left rural communities for cities in search of wealth and opportunity, only to find that nothing awaited them except the ‘glittering misery’ of urban life,” wrote Fatima Bhutto. “Unheard and unseen, these angry men toil with no future and few prospects ahead of them.”

Priyantha was a manager at a leading sportswear factory in Sialkot and had reportedly been in Pakistan since 2010. On December 3, he was accused of blasphemy after he tore down stickers of a religious outfit pasted on a wall of manufacturing unit and threw them in a dustbin. Priyantha was beaten up by a mob, murdered, and his body was set ablaze.

The incident sent a wave of outcry and condemnation across Pakistan and made international headlines. So far, the police have arrested 131 men and according to latest developments, their trial will be conducted in jail.

Fatima added, citing the example of Priyantha’s firm, that the “casualty” of several social and political forces strip men of liberty and economic security and they end up being exploited for cheap labour for firms that sell goods worth hundreds of dollars against a “suffocating and crushing invisibility”.

According to Fatima, this invisibility is the source of a chilling rage and a murderous undercurrent that infects everyone equally.

She has highlighted the problematic and dismissive statement given by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on the incident as well. “Murders take place. When you were in college, were you not also emotional?”

Fatima Bhutto is the author of several fiction and nonfiction books, including Songs of Blood and Sword, The Shadow of the Crescent Moon and Democracy.

According to a 2019 report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, at least 80 people are imprisoned in Pakistan on charges of blasphemy and 62 accused persons have been killed in violence since 1990 with only a few prosecutions.

See the list of documented and reported cases in Timeline: Pakistan’s geographic trend of mob lynchings over alleged blasphemy

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



