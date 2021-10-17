Sunday, October 17, 2021  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1443
You can now read Arundhati Roy’s Azadi in Urdu

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Folio Books/Twitter

Ace Indian writer Arundhati Roy's book 'Azadi: Freedom, Fascism, Fiction' is now available in Urdu across Pakistan. The translation of the book, Roy's latest collection of short essays, has been published by an independent Lahore-based publishing house Folio Books. According to them, Azadi is a collection of essays reflecting on the meaning of freedom in a world of growing fascism. 1: Very glad to announce that we're publishing the Urdu translation of Arundhati Roy's 'Azadi: Freedom, Fascism, Fiction' this month. Brilliantly translated by Syed Kashif Raza, the book is a collection of essays reflecting on the meaning of freedom in a world of growing fascism. pic.twitter.com/krmnOnI95y— Folio Books (@Folio_Books) October 16, 2021 "To this end, Roy cites profound examples from not just Kashmir but also the mainland India that has been facing the wrath of Hindu nationalism for about a decade now. The book has equally insightful reflections on both the disasters and opportunities brought about by the pandemic," Folio Books tweeted Saturday. It pointed out that the Urdu translation of the book "can't come at a better time when the country is experiencing a situation not too dissimilar in neighboring India". The publishing house added that the book has enormous takeaways and opportunities for the readers of Pakistan. Azadi has been translated by Syed Kashif Raza, a broadcast journalist, writer, poet, and translator hailing from Karachi. He is famed for the novel Char Darvesh aur Aik Katchwa. The cover of the book has been designed by Penguin UK. The Urdu translation of Azadi costs around Rs800 and can be ordered here. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
