In Gilgit, a magnificent image of the Buddha called “Yatchini” has endured centuries blankly staring down at the valley.

The locals say that devotees carved this statue over a cliff when Buddhism first came to the region over 2,000 years ago. According to its believers, the ancient Buddha gives out a message of peace with its one hand held against the chest.

The Kargah Buddha sculpture attracts a great number of tourists.

Report by Manzar Shigri