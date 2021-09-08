The Hyderabad Pucca Qila main gate fiasco: Who’s at fault?

On September 2, the main gate of the historic Pucca Qila in Hyderabad collapsed. The Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department was working to restore it when this happened.

The fort dates back to 1769AD when it was built by Ghulam Shah Kalhoro of the Kalhoro Dynasty. It is spread over 36 acres and its walls are made of baked clay bricks.

A few days later, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Muhammad Waseem Shaikh, a security officer of the Sindh culture department posted at the fort.

The contractors hired for the conservation work by the department, Waliullah Bhutto and Saddam Bhutto, have been named in the IFR. They are booked under Section 19 (1) of Antiquities Act, 1975, and sections 427 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code. The maximum punishment they can get under these clauses is three years in prison.

The FIR said that the incident happened during the repair work as opposed to what was claimed in a letter sent to SHO Fort Police Station on September 3 in which the culture department’s field officer Aamir Ahmed Memon accused contractors of dismantling the gate.

Committee report on Pucca Qila Main gate incident

A committee formed by Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Sardar Ali Shah said that the conservation work was not carried out according to what was ordered. It recommended that the contract of M/S Waliullah Bhutto and Saddam Bhutto be immediately cancelled.

The committee found that the drainage from the occupants of Pucca Qila goes through the foundation of the main gate and fortification wall. It is damaging the fort and they recommended that an alternate drainage system should be constructed.

Sindhu Chandio, an assistant director with the department, had informed the authorities about the methods being used by the labourers and the unsatisfactory strategy at the fort gate. But he did not receive any response, the committee said.

The committee said that days before the collapse, Naseem Akhtar Jalbani, the assistant conservation officer, visited to the site and asked the contractor’s engineer to ensure the foundation of the structure is buttressed. The engineer told Jalbani that the work is being carried out according to the existing plan.

The response did not satisfy the conservation officer who informed the DG Antiquities about it. Consequently, since the foundation of the wall was connected, cracks appeared at the main gate and it lost its strength and collapsed.

The committee said when the Planning, Development, Monitoring and Implementation Cell (PDM&IC) of the Antiquities department started restoration, it faced hurdles and asked the district authorities to depute police constables to help labourers carry out the work hassle-free.

The Hyderabad district administration should be approached at a higher level to have the illegal shops removed along the fortification wall so there is enough place to carry out conservation work smoothly, the committee recommended.

Recommendations

• All contractors should be directed to seek expertise of archaeologists and professional conservationists in such on-going projects.

• The conservation project should be shared with the respective officer in charge of the site, besides technical advisors and experts.

• Only skilled labourers with experience in conservation work at archaeological sites should be hired.

• A technical committee of experts and archaeologists should be formed to determine the importance of the conservation work to avoid any damage.

• All conservation work should be supervised by a technical officer and a periodical report be submitted to the technical committee.

Who’s at fault?

Sindhu Chandio, who is an assistant director of the Sindh culture department, said that the fort entrance was already crumbling. She alleged that she had asked the district administration respond to her requests for an anti-encroachment drive around the fort to help the preservation project. The district administration denies this.

Muhammad Watto, the assistant commissioner Taluka Hyderabad, wrote a letter to the deputy commissioner the following day. Watto said that the culture department had initiated the restoration of the fort walls and gates without conducting a single preliminary meeting with the district administration, police or Hyderabad Municipal Corporation nor had it raised awareness among shopkeepers and residents.

On September 5, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro alleged in his letter to the commissioner Hyderabad that the private contractor employed by the culture department was untrained and was using underage labourers.

He said that no archaeological engineer or conservator was at the site to monitor work.

Soomro alleged that sledgehammers were used by untrained labourers to dismantle the gate. The manner in which the restoration was carried out raises questions, he said. “The process was more of a demolition or dismantling exercise.”