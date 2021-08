Your browser does not support the video tag.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building is an architectural masterpiece. It was designed by architect Ahmed Hussain Agha and the foundation stone was laid in 1934. Gandhi visited Karachi for its inauguration.

Red stone from Jodhpur was used and the building's style is described as Anglo-Mughal. The domes and minarets are Mughal while the arches are classic European.